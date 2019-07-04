|Location:
Cubanisimo Vineyards
|Map:
1754 Best Rd NW, Salem, or 97304
|Phone:
5035881763
|Email:
paige@cubanisimovineyards.com
|Website:
http://https://shop.cubanisimovineyards.com/xe/xe.asp?page=viewcat&cat=C0005
|All Dates:
Curley Taylor & Zydeco Trouble
HE IS BACK! Join us on The Fourth of July for the one and only Curley Taylor.Tickets are available on our website. Food and wine will be available for purchase.
Fee: $5-$15
HE IS BACK! Join us on The Fourth of July for the one and only Curley Taylor.Tickets are available on our website. Food and wine will be available for purchase. Fee: $5-$15
