Location:Patton Valley Vineyards Tasting Room
Map:9449 Southwest Old Highway 47, Gaston, Oregon 97119
Phone: 5039853445
Email:lacie.pattonvalley@gmail.com
Website:http://9449 Southwest Old Highway 47
All Dates:Jul 27, 2019 11:00 am - 12:00 pm

CRAFTS & VINES: HANGING AIR PLANT DISPLAY

What's better than amazing views, a glass of wine and crafts? Not much! Join us July 28th for our Hanging Air Plant class among the vines!

Create a natural and fun hanging air plant display while enjoying a special flight of Patton Valley wines! An air plant is an easy to care for plant that doesn’t need soil, or a skilled green-thumb, to thrive. In this class, we will help you create a three-inch hanging display that is decorated to reflect your style. Every participant will also be sent home with an air plant care guide to help keep their plants healthy and thriving.

All tickets include a flight of Patton Valley wines and materials for your air plant display. Additional wine is available for purchase. Maximum 20 people.

General: $25 Wine Club: $15

Patton Valley Vineyards Tasting Room
Patton Valley Vineyards Tasting Room 97119 9449 Southwest Old Highway 47, Gaston, Oregon 97119
