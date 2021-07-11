 Calendar Home
Location:Melrose Vineyards
Map:885 Melqua Road, Roseburg, Oregon 97471
Phone: 5416726080
Email:melrosevineyards@gmail.com
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/crab-feed-all-you-can-eat.html
All Dates:Jul 11, 2021 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Crab Feed All-You-Can-Eat

All You Can Eat Crab Feed!!

Come Join us!

All you can eat Crab and a complete BBQ dinner too!!

When: Sunday July 11th, 4-8 pm

Cost: $55.00 per person.......... Ticket Must Be Purchased in Advance! $50.00 for our Wine Club Members

This is a Sell-Out event & tickets WILL NOT be sold at the door!

Menu: LOTS of CRAB & BBQ dinner

Music: That Other Band

Questions? 541-672-6080


 

Fee: $ 55

