|Location:
|Melrose Vineyards
|Map:
|885 Melqua Road, Roseburg, Oregon 97471
|Phone:
|5416726080
|Email:
|melrosevineyards@gmail.com
|Website:
|http://https://kazzit.com/event/crab-feed-all-you-can-eat.html
|All Dates:
Crab Feed All-You-Can-Eat
All You Can Eat Crab Feed!!
Come Join us!
All you can eat Crab and a complete BBQ dinner too!!
When: Sunday July 11th, 4-8 pm
Cost: $55.00 per person.......... Ticket Must Be Purchased in Advance! $50.00 for our Wine Club Members
This is a Sell-Out event & tickets WILL NOT be sold at the door!
Menu: LOTS of CRAB & BBQ dinner
Music: That Other Band
Questions? 541-672-6080
Fee: $ 55