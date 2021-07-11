Crab Feed All-You-Can-Eat

All You Can Eat Crab Feed!!



Come Join us!



All you can eat Crab and a complete BBQ dinner too!!



When: Sunday July 11th, 4-8 pm



Cost: $55.00 per person.......... Ticket Must Be Purchased in Advance! $50.00 for our Wine Club Members



This is a Sell-Out event & tickets WILL NOT be sold at the door!



Menu: LOTS of CRAB & BBQ dinner



Music: That Other Band



Questions? 541-672-6080







Fee: $ 55