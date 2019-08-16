Country Night With Slicker

Head out to Oak Knoll Winery for a family friendly, outdoor boots off wine drinking grass dancin' kinda party!



Slicker will bring the house down.



Time: 6pm - 9pm, gates open at 5pm

Food : Beef Brisket, Pinot Beans, Buttermilk Slaw - $13 (Sides subject to change)

Or bring your own picnic dinner.



*****Cost is $10 for ALL Ages*****

NO OUTSIDE drinks of any kind allowed in.

