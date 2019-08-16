|Location:
Oak Knoll Winery
29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, Oregon 97123
6125540356
info@fullertonwines.com
http://https://kazzit.com/event/country-night-with-slicker.html
Country Night With Slicker
Head out to Oak Knoll Winery for a family friendly, outdoor boots off wine drinking grass dancin' kinda party!
Slicker will bring the house down.
Time: 6pm - 9pm, gates open at 5pm
Food : Beef Brisket, Pinot Beans, Buttermilk Slaw - $13 (Sides subject to change)
Or bring your own picnic dinner.
*****Cost is $10 for ALL Ages*****
NO OUTSIDE drinks of any kind allowed in.
