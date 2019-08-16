 Calendar Home
Location:Oak Knoll Winery
Map:29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, Oregon 97123
Phone: 6125540356
Email:info@fullertonwines.com
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/country-night-with-slicker.html
All Dates:Aug 16, 2019 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Country Night With Slicker

Head out to Oak Knoll Winery for a family friendly, outdoor boots off wine drinking grass dancin' kinda party!

Slicker will bring the house down.

Time: 6pm - 9pm, gates open at 5pm
Food : Beef Brisket, Pinot Beans, Buttermilk Slaw - $13 (Sides subject to change)
Or bring your own picnic dinner.

*****Cost is $10 for ALL Ages*****
NO OUTSIDE drinks of any kind allowed in.

 

Fee: $10

