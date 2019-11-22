|Location:
|Oran Mor Artisan Mead
|Map:
|305 Melrose Rd, Roseburg, OR 97471
|Phone:
|505-310-1525
|Email:
|info@oranmormead.com
|Website:
|http://https://kazzit.com/event/country%20line%20dancing%20with%20debbie%20rich-5dba216ba9768.html
|All Dates:
Country Line Dancing with Debbie Rich
Country Line Dancing with Debbie Rich
Social hour 5-6pm
Lessons 6-8pm.
Come kick up your heals with Debbie Rich! Country Line Dancing Lessons at Oran Mor. Lessons are $5 dollars per person.
Fee: $5.00
Country Line Dancing with Debbie Rich