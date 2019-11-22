 Calendar Home
Location:Oran Mor Artisan Mead
Map:305 Melrose Rd, Roseburg, OR 97471
Phone: 505-310-1525
Email:info@oranmormead.com
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/country%20line%20dancing%20with%20debbie%20rich-5dba216ba9768.html
All Dates:Nov 22, 2019 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Country Line Dancing with Debbie Rich

Social hour 5-6pm
Lessons 6-8pm.

Come kick up your heals with Debbie Rich! Country Line Dancing Lessons at Oran Mor. Lessons are $5 dollars per person.

 

Fee: $5.00

Oran Mor Artisan Mead
Oran Mor Artisan Mead 97471 305 Melrose Rd, Roseburg, OR 97471
