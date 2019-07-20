 Calendar Home
Location:Broken Top Club
Map:62000 Broken Top Dr, Bend, Oregon 97702
Phone: 5413835958
Email:info@corkandbarrel.org
Website:http://www.corkandbarrel.org
All Dates:Jul 18, 2019 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm Winemaker Dinners
Jul 19, 2019 5:00 pm - 7:30 pm A Sip of Cork & Barrel
Jul 20, 2019 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm Grand Cru

Cork & Barrel

Held in Bend, Oregon, Cork & Barrel is an annual three-day wine and food event series benefiting KIDS Center. Each year Cork & Barrel brings a different and unique wine region to Central Oregon. In 2019, we are proud to feature the wines of Southern Oregon!

There’s something for everyone during these three days of events. From the intimate Winemaker Dinners, to A Sip of Cork & Barrel where you can mingle with winemakers and meet local and regional guest chefs, to the Grand Cru gala fundraising event with a 5-course dinner and Central Oregon’s best live auction...you don’t want to miss it!

Thursday, July 18th, 2019 - Winemaker Dinners
Held at various locations throughout Central Oregon

Friday, July 19th, 2019 - A Sip of Cork & Barrel
Held at Broken Top Club on the green

Saturday, July 20th, 2019 - Grand Cru
Held at Broken Top Club on the green

 

Fee: $100-$200

Held in Bend, Oregon, Cork & Barrel is an annual three-day wine and food event series benefiting KIDS Center. Each year Cork & Barrel brings a different and unique wine region to Central Oregon. In 2019, we are proud to feature the wines of Southern Oregon!There’s something for everyone during these three days of events. From the intimate Winemaker Dinners, to A Sip of Cork & Barrel ...
Broken Top Club
Broken Top Club 62000 62000 Broken Top Dr, Bend, Oregon 97702
July (2019)
« June
August »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2019 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable