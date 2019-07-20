Location: Broken Top Club Map: 62000 Broken Top Dr, Bend, Oregon 97702 Phone: 5413835958 Email: info@corkandbarrel.org Website: http://www.corkandbarrel.org All Dates: Jul 18, 2019 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm Winemaker Dinners

Jul 19, 2019 5:00 pm - 7:30 pm A Sip of Cork & Barrel

Jul 20, 2019 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm Grand Cru



Cork & Barrel

Held in Bend, Oregon, Cork & Barrel is an annual three-day wine and food event series benefiting KIDS Center. Each year Cork & Barrel brings a different and unique wine region to Central Oregon. In 2019, we are proud to feature the wines of Southern Oregon!



There’s something for everyone during these three days of events. From the intimate Winemaker Dinners, to A Sip of Cork & Barrel where you can mingle with winemakers and meet local and regional guest chefs, to the Grand Cru gala fundraising event with a 5-course dinner and Central Oregon’s best live auction...you don’t want to miss it!



Thursday, July 18th, 2019 - Winemaker Dinners

Held at various locations throughout Central Oregon



Friday, July 19th, 2019 - A Sip of Cork & Barrel

Held at Broken Top Club on the green



Saturday, July 20th, 2019 - Grand Cru

Held at Broken Top Club on the green

Fee: $100-$200