Cool Vintage Tasting

Join Youngberg Hill as we turn our event center into a 1920's speakeasy and enjoy our cool vintages of the 2000s.



We will celebrate wines from 2001, 2005, 2007, 2010, 2011, 2013 and a surprise warm weather vintage.



So put on your fanciest 1920's attire or come as you are and join us for food, fun and classic wine from 5 pm - 7 pm on November 23 (just in time for Thanksgiving)!



Costumes are optional for this party - but a password is required from all our guests (don't worry, we'll email it to you).

Fee: $50