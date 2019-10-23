|Location:
Youngberg Hill Event Center
|Map:
10660 Southwest Youngberg Hill Road, Mcminnville, OR 97128
|Phone:
9719012177
|Email:
carrie@youngberghill.com
|Website:
http://https://www.cellarpass.com/cool-vintage-wine-tasting-tickets-5142?w=1
|All Dates:
Cool Vintage Tasting
Join Youngberg Hill as we turn our event center into a 1920's speakeasy and enjoy our cool vintages of the 2000s.
We will celebrate wines from 2001, 2005, 2007, 2010, 2011, 2013 and a surprise warm weather vintage.
So put on your fanciest 1920's attire or come as you are and join us for food, fun and classic wine from 5 pm - 7 pm on November 23 (just in time for Thanksgiving)!
Costumes are optional for this party - but a password is required from all our guests (don't worry, we'll email it to you).
Fee: $50
