|Location:
|The Barrel Room at Capitello Wines Tasting Room
|Map:
|540 Charnelton Street, Eugene, Oregon 97401
|Phone:
|541 520 3092
|Email:
|jen@capitellowines.com
|Website:
|http://www.capitellowines.com
Cooking with Keith Demo, Dinner & Wine Pairing
Eugene chef Keith Ellis, a local Eugene fixture for 30 years, has paired up with Capitello Wines and winemaker Ray Walsh to showcase freshly prepared culinary courses with Walsh's award winning artisan produced Oregon & New Zealand wines. Chef Keith cooks while you watch , learn and savor! Each course paired with a carefully chosen wine pairing from Capitello's varied and unique lineup. Additional glasses of wine are available for purchase. 4 courses. 4 wine pairings. Greeting glass of wine included! $65 (gratuity included).
Fee: $65
Cooking w Keith Demo & Dinner is a themed monthly series. 4 courses. 4 wine pairings. $65 each.