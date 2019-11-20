Cooking with Keith Demo, Dinner & Wine Pairing

Eugene chef Keith Ellis, a local Eugene fixture for 30 years, has paired up with Capitello Wines and winemaker Ray Walsh to showcase freshly prepared culinary courses with Walsh's award winning artisan produced Oregon & New Zealand wines. Chef Keith cooks while you watch , learn and savor! Each course paired with a carefully chosen wine pairing from Capitello's varied and unique lineup. Additional glasses of wine are available for purchase. 4 courses. 4 wine pairings. Greeting glass of wine included! $65 (gratuity included).

Fee: $65