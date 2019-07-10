 Calendar Home
Location:Brooks Winery
Map:21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, Oregon 97101
Phone: 5034351278
Email:info@brookswine.com
Website:http://https://www.exploretock.com/brookswinery/experience/46759/brooks-201-class-ros%C3%A9?date=2019-07-06&size=2&time=19%3A00
All Dates:Jul 10, 2019

Cooking Class- Wood Fired Pizza

Join Chef Norma for an after-hours Pizza Class!

Norma will be cooking each pizza outside, in our wood fired pizza oven. Everyone will be able to roll, shape and customize their own pizza. We will provide peppered sausage and a medley of vegetables from our garden (tomatoes, peppers, mushrooms, onion, etc.)You will receive two glasses of wine, to be enjoyed while taking in the wine country views on our patio. Bring your friends and enjoy a beautiful summer evening at the winery.

 

Fee: $75

Brooks Winery
