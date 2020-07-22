Cooking Class - Oysters!

Love oysters but not sure how to properly shuck them? Look no further than Chef Norma’s July cooking class on how to make oysters!



From 6pm-8pm, learn how to prepare oysters, eat oysters and how to pair wine with oysters (this class includes 2 glasses of wine).



We will also send you home with the recipe so you can share this experience with friends and family!



This class is appropriate for both experienced and new cooks.



*Please note that this event will be outside and current social distancing guidelines will be followed by having individual tables for each associated group.

Fee: $85