|Location:
|Brooks Winery
|Map:
|21101 SE Cherry Blossom Lane, Amity, Oregon 97101
|Phone:
|5034351278
|Email:
|reservations@brookswine.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.brookswine.com/event/cooking-class-master-the-roulade/?instance_id=457
|All Dates:
Cooking Class - Mastering the Roulade
Chef Norma’s October Cooking Class is focused on mastering the art of the savory roulade.
You will learn tips and tricks for preparing, rolling, and cooking beef roulade.
Your meal will be paired with a glass of white wine and a glass of red wine and we will send you home with the recipe so you can share this experience with friends and family.
This class is appropriate for both experienced and new cooks.
Fee: $75
Chef Norma’s October Cooking Class is focused on mastering the art of the savory roulade.