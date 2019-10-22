Cooking Class - Mastering the Roulade

Chef Norma’s October Cooking Class is focused on mastering the art of the savory roulade.



You will learn tips and tricks for preparing, rolling, and cooking beef roulade.



Your meal will be paired with a glass of white wine and a glass of red wine and we will send you home with the recipe so you can share this experience with friends and family.



This class is appropriate for both experienced and new cooks.

Fee: $75