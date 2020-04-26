 Calendar Home
Location:Wheatland Tasting Room
Map:22350 Magness Rd NW, Salem, OR 97304
Phone: 503-868-7076
Email:info@arcanecellars.com
Website:http://https://arcanecellars.com/event/concert-to-benefit-kmuz-radio/
All Dates:Apr 26, 2020 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm live music 1 - 4 pm

Concert to Benefit KMUZ Radio

Join Arcane Cellars for a special afternoon of wine, music and food when we host a benefit concert for local Salem radio station KMUZ. Live music from 1-4 pm with Portland-based folk diva Tara Velarde. Fire Pit Wandering Kitchen on site, plus craft brews for purchase. Six tastes included with entry fee of $25 pp.

 

Fee: $25

