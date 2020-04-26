|Location:
|Wheatland Tasting Room
|Map:
|22350 Magness Rd NW, Salem, OR 97304
|Phone:
|503-868-7076
|Email:
|info@arcanecellars.com
|Website:
|http://https://arcanecellars.com/event/concert-to-benefit-kmuz-radio/
|All Dates:
Concert to Benefit KMUZ Radio
Join Arcane Cellars for a special afternoon of wine, music and food when we host a benefit concert for local Salem radio station KMUZ. Live music from 1-4 pm with Portland-based folk diva Tara Velarde. Fire Pit Wandering Kitchen on site, plus craft brews for purchase. Six tastes included with entry fee of $25 pp.
Fee: $25
