Coelho Winery Father's Day Oyster Roast

Join us for this special combination event to which the both general public and Wine Club are invited. Wine Club members, pick up your June shipment and hang around for our annual Father’s Day Oyster Roast. We’ll be out on the grill, grilling local oysters and we’ll have lots of cold Pinot Gris to help them down with maybe a bowl or two of our awesome clam chowder. Hotdogs for the kids. Finish up your feast with a strawberry shortcake.