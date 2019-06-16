 Calendar Home
Location:Coelho Winery Tasting Room
Map:111 5th Street, Amity, OR 97101
Phone: 503-835-9305
Email:info@coelhowinery.com
Website:http://https://coelhowinery.com/events/
All Dates:Jun 16, 2019 12:00 pm -4:00 pm

Coelho Winery Father's Day Oyster Roast

Join us for this special combination event to which the both general public and Wine Club are invited. Wine Club members, pick up your June shipment and hang around for our annual Father’s Day Oyster Roast. We’ll be out on the grill, grilling local oysters and we’ll have lots of cold Pinot Gris to help them down with maybe a bowl or two of our awesome clam chowder. Hotdogs for the kids. Finish up your feast with a strawberry shortcake.

