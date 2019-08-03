 Calendar Home
Location:Reustle-Prayer Rock Vineyards
Map:960 Cal Henry Rd, Roseburg, Oregon 97471
Phone: 541-459-6060
Email:wine@reustlevineyards.com
http://https://kazzit.com/event/christian-speaker-series--john-bloom.html
All Dates:Aug 3, 2019 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Christian Speaker Series - John Bloom

John Bloom
Prayer Rock Ministries is excited to present an evening with Jon Bloom in the Reustle Amphitheater. Jon Bloom serves as author, board chair, and co-founder of Desiring God. Desiring God is an organization he founded with Dr. John Piper that provides inspiration through its website, articles, and printed materials to thousands of people every day. He is author of three books, Not by Sight, Things Not Seen, and Don’t Follow Your Heart. He and his wife have five children and make their home in the Twin Cities.

