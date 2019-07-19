Christian Speaker - Dr. Wayne Cordeiro

July 19, 2019

Christian Speaker Dr. Wayne Cordeiro

Prayer Rock Ministries is excited to present an evening with Dr. Wayne Cordeiro. He is the founding pastor of New Hope Oahu, one of the fastest growing churches in the nation. Based in Honolulu, Hawaii, New Hope Oahu is known for redeeming the arts and technology for the Kingdom of God.

New Hope Oahu grew to 11,000 and has seen more than 73,000 first-time decisions in Hawaii since its inception in 1995. Cordeiro is a church planter at heart with more than 150 churches planted in the Pacific Rim countries of the Philippines, Japan, Australia, and Myanmar. Nationally, Cordeiro has planted churches in Hawaii, California, Oregon, Washington, and Nevada.



Cordeiro believes in investing in future leaders and releasing God-given potential of the new generation. Pastor Cordeiro installed a new campus pastor in Honolulu and beginning July 1, 2017, he has taken the role as president of New Hope Christian College in Eugene, Oregon. He also teaches a master’s and doctoral program through Capital Seminary and Graduate School.



Cordeiro has authored 12 books total, including classics such as Doing Church as a Team, The Dream Releasers, The Seven Rules of Success, Attitudes That attract Success, The Divine Mentor, Leading on Empty, The Irresistible Church, Sifted, and his latest, Jesus, Pure and Simple. Cordeiro developed the Life Journal which is being used by thousands of churches to bring people back to the Word of God. He is also the General Editor of the Life Connect Study Bible that was released in 2016.



Wayne and his wife, Anna have three married children and nine grandchildren. His hobbies include playing music, reading, and horses. He is an advanced mounted shooter and enjoys preaching for Cowboy Church programs throughout the west coast. He and his wife now split their time between Hawaii and Oregon where they have a family ranch.