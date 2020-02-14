Chocolate and Wine Pairing

We're celebrating Valentine's Day weekend by pairing six custom-made chocolates from Peggy's Handmade Chocolates with our estate-grown, hand-crafted wines grown right here on our 117-year-old family farm.



The fee for tasting is $8 and the chocolate pairing is included. Peggy will be on-hand with chocolates available for purchase all weekend.



Located just 15 minutes from the Portland airport, we are Vancouver's oldest vineyard and winery. Settled in 1903, our family has been working this land for five generations.



We make wine from our own vineyards located on site - currently pouring Gewurztraminer, Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Noir, Marguerite Metis white blend, Dessert wines and house-made apple cider.

