Chef Series Dinner - Elizabeth Falkner

We are pleased to welcome Top Chef, Elizabeth Falkner, as our second guest chef in this series.



Chef Falkner will craft a feast inspired by an Oregon summer.

Only 40 seats are available!



Chef, Author and Artist, Elizabeth Falkner is well-known and recognized worldwide. She continues to be a leader and pioneer in the culinary arts.



Some of her many achievements include a James Beard Foundation Award nomination and participating in cooking competitions on Food Network. These include “Next Iron Chef, Redemption,” “Iron Chef America” and “Next Iron Chef, Super Chefs,” in which she was a finalist and runner up. She has been a three-time competitor on “Food Network Challenge,” as well as a contestant on Bravo’s “Top Chef Masters.” In addition to competing, Falkner also has acted as a judge on several episodes on the Top Chef series on Bravo network and on Cooking Channel and Food Network, Canada. Aside from her active role on the Food Network, her first cookbook, Demolition Desserts (2007) was a finalist for IACP’s Julia Child Best First Cookbook award in 2008. Cooking Off the Clock, her second book was released August 2012, both Ten Speed Press.



Read more about award-winning Chef Elizabeth Falkner, and this event, on our website.



https://www.brookswine.com/event/chef-series-dinner-guest-chef-2/?instance_id=372



Follow Chef Falkner on Instagram and Twitter:

https://www.instagram.com/cheffalkner/

https://twitter.com/cheffalkner?lang=en

Fee: $150