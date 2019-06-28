 Calendar Home
Location:Brooks Winery
Map:21101 SE Cherry Blossom Lane, Amity, OR 97101
Phone: 503.435.1278
Email:info@brookswine.com
Website:http://https://www.brookswine.com/event/chef-series-dinner-guest-chef-2/?instance_id=372
All Dates:Jun 28, 2019 6:30 pm - 9:00 pm

Chef Series Dinner

Chef, Author and Artist, Elizabeth Falkner is well-known and recognized worldwide. She continues to be a leader and pioneer in the culinary arts.

Some of her many achievements include a James Beard Foundation Award nomination and participating in cooking competitions on Food Network. These include “Next Iron Chef, Redemption,” “Iron Chef America” and “Next Iron Chef, Super Chefs,” in which she was a finalist and runner up. She has been a three-time competitor on “Food Network Challenge,” as well as a contestant on Bravo’s “Top Chef Masters.”

 

Fee: $150

Join Top Chef, Elizabeth Falkner, as she crafts a feast inspired by an Oregon summer.

