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Location:Nicolas-Jay Estate
Map:11905 NE Dudley Road, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 971-412-1124
Email:info@nicolas-jay.com
Website:https://www.nicolas-jay.com/events/
All Dates:Aug 29, 2026 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Sep 12, 2026 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Chef Dinner Series

Jay Boberg has spent the majority of his life finding cutting edge artists in the music industry and the finest wines in every corner of the globe. Now, Jay is using his instinct for talent to welcome esteemed chefs from the country's top restaurants, as well as up and coming culinary stars, to our Estate — where great music, wine, and food will combine to create an unforgettable memory. Tickets are limited for each dinner - all events on sale on Tock.

Jay Boberg has spent the majority of his life finding cutting edge artists in the music industry and the finest wines in every corner of the globe. Now, Jay is using his instinct for talent to welcome esteemed chefs from the country's top restaurants, as well as up and coming culinary stars, to our Estate — where great music, wine, and food will combine to create an unforgettable memory. Tickets ...
Nicolas-Jay Estate
Nicolas-Jay Estate 11905 11905 NE Dudley Road, Newberg, OR 97132
August (2026)
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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