Chef Dinner Series

Jay Boberg has spent the majority of his life finding cutting edge artists in the music industry and the finest wines in every corner of the globe. Now, Jay is using his instinct for talent to welcome esteemed chefs from the country's top restaurants, as well as up and coming culinary stars, to our Estate — where great music, wine, and food will combine to create an unforgettable memory. Tickets are limited for each dinner - all events on sale on Tock.