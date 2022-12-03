 Calendar Home
Location:Bryn Mawr Vineyards Tasting Room
Map:5935 Bethel Heights Rd NW, Salem, OR 97304
Phone: 5036871703
Email:info@brynmawrvineyards.com
Website:http://https://brynmawrvineyards.orderport.net/wines/Events
All Dates:Dec 3, 2022 10:00 am - 11:30 am
Dec 4, 2022 10:00 am - 11:30 am

Cheese & Charcuterie Class

We have a perfect way for you to spend the morning. Learn how to make a perfect cheese & charcuterie board to pair with your favorite Bryn Mawr wine.

Join Chef Karen to make your personalized cheese & charcuterie board. Karen will lead you through a board building lesson, teaching how to expertly slice cheese, pairing meats and cheeses that do best together, and making your board look like it was done by a professional.

To build a board that’s elegant and artistic, you’ll need a few tools. The class includes: a glass of red or white wine to get the creative juices flowing, and your very own bamboo cheese slicing board to take home.

What’s going to be on this wonder board? It will include: Two types of cheese; Two types of meat; Assorted accoutrements, and Artisan bread.

Once the class is completed, you’re welcome to stay to feast upon your inspired board. If you prefer to take it home to humble brag, we’ll wrap it up for you, so it’ll arrive looking perfect.

 

Fee: $125

Love cheese? Love charcuterie? Love wine? Great!

