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Location:Wine and Drinks Academy
Map:3319 SE 50th Ave, Portland, OR 97206
Phone: 503-764-7698
Email:cheers@winedrinksacademy.com
Website:https://www.winedrinksacademy.com/champagne-specialist
All Dates:Sep 19, 2026
Sep 20, 2026

Champagne Specialist Certification Course

Students will engage deeply with one of the most iconic (and delicious!) wines of the world as they develop an advanced-level of knowledge.

This course develops deep understanding of Champagne wines, including labels and regulations, sensory evaluation, storage, service, and pairing. Learning is organized into 4 sessions, including:

- Introduction, tasting technique, food pairing
- Champagne Terroir
- Méthod Champenoise
- Recommending, Serving and Storage

 

Fee: $795

A high-level Champagne Course for the dedicated Champagne lover and Champagne professional.

Wine and Drinks Academy
Wine and Drinks Academy 97206 3319 SE 50th Ave, Portland, OR 97206
September (2026)
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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