Champagne Specialist Certification Course

Students will engage deeply with one of the most iconic (and delicious!) wines of the world as they develop an advanced-level of knowledge.



This course develops deep understanding of Champagne wines, including labels and regulations, sensory evaluation, storage, service, and pairing. Learning is organized into 4 sessions, including:



- Introduction, tasting technique, food pairing

- Champagne Terroir

- Méthod Champenoise

- Recommending, Serving and Storage

Fee: $795