|Location:
|Wine and Drinks Academy
|Map:
|3319 SE 50th Ave, Portland, OR 97206
|Phone:
|503-764-7698
|Email:
|cheers@winedrinksacademy.com
|Website:
|https://www.winedrinksacademy.com/champagne-specialist
|All Dates:
Champagne Specialist Certification Course
Students will engage deeply with one of the most iconic (and delicious!) wines of the world as they develop an advanced-level of knowledge.
This course develops deep understanding of Champagne wines, including labels and regulations, sensory evaluation, storage, service, and pairing. Learning is organized into 4 sessions, including:
- Introduction, tasting technique, food pairing
- Champagne Terroir
- Méthod Champenoise
- Recommending, Serving and Storage
Fee: $795
A high-level Champagne Course for the dedicated Champagne lover and Champagne professional.