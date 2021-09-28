 Calendar Home
Location:Cellar 503 Tasting Room
Map:4407 S Corbett Ave, Portland, Oregon 97239
Phone: (503) 897-8013
Email:amelia@thejamescollective.com
Website:http://https://www.cellar503.com/
All Dates:Sep 28, 2021 - Oct 2, 2021 Reoccurring every Saturday and Sunday.

Cellar 503 Reopening

Cellar 503, an Oregon-focused wine club that showcases small-production wineries, unique varietals, and undiscovered regions in the 21 AVAs throughout Oregon, is excited to announce the public opening of their tasting room every weekend from 12-4pm, beginning October 2nd. Previously open only once a month, the expanded hours will bring the best of Oregon to wine lovers in the Portland, OR area every week.

 

Fee: $15

CELLAR 503 TASTING ROOM TO OPEN EVERY WEEKEND

