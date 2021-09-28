|Location:
|Cellar 503 Tasting Room
|Map:
|4407 S Corbett Ave, Portland, Oregon 97239
|Phone:
|(503) 897-8013
|Email:
|amelia@thejamescollective.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.cellar503.com/
|All Dates:
Cellar 503 Reopening
Cellar 503, an Oregon-focused wine club that showcases small-production wineries, unique varietals, and undiscovered regions in the 21 AVAs throughout Oregon, is excited to announce the public opening of their tasting room every weekend from 12-4pm, beginning October 2nd. Previously open only once a month, the expanded hours will bring the best of Oregon to wine lovers in the Portland, OR area every week.
Fee: $15
CELLAR 503 TASTING ROOM TO OPEN EVERY WEEKEND