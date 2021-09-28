Cellar 503 Reopening

Cellar 503, an Oregon-focused wine club that showcases small-production wineries, unique varietals, and undiscovered regions in the 21 AVAs throughout Oregon, is excited to announce the public opening of their tasting room every weekend from 12-4pm, beginning October 2nd. Previously open only once a month, the expanded hours will bring the best of Oregon to wine lovers in the Portland, OR area every week.

Fee: $15