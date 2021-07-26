Cellar 503 — On The Road

Cellar 503 hits the road this summer, traveling to Ashland, Oregon where founder Carrie Wynkoop will be popping up with the brand-new Cellar 503 mobile tasting room.



Wine lovers can visit the mobile tasting room to enjoy glasses or a tasting flight of four different small-batch Oregon wines. Two wines will be from Southern Oregon producers and two wines will be from wineries around the state. The offerings will change each day and the winemakers from our Southern Oregon featured wineries will be on hand to mingle with guests.



Monday, July 26 to Saturday, July 31, 2021

4 to 8 p.m. each day.



Monday–Wednesday, July 26–28

160 Lithia Way, Ashland



Thursday–Saturday, July 29-31

Ashland Springs Hotel (parking lot)

212 E. Main St, Ashland

Fee: $8