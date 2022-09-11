Celebrating Hispanic Roots

Celebrating Hispanic Roots is an event that takes place to coincide with Hispanic Heritage Month from September 15 - October 15, this year benefitting local nonprofit, Ahivoy. A beautiful six-course dinner will be held at Subterra Kitchen and Cellar in Newberg on Sunday, September 11. The event’s tagline, “Raíces Unidas... A small group of Oregon wineries honoring the roots that bring us together and move us forward” focuses on the cultural and literal vine roots that bring the participants together in celebrating their small but growing coalition in the winemaking industry.





Fee: $160