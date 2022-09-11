 Calendar Home
Location:SubTerra Kitchen & Cellar
Map:1505 E. Portland Road, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 503-538-6060
Email:javier@subterrarestaurant.com
Website:http://https://www.exploretock.com/subterrakitchencellar/event/358228/celebrating-hispanic-roots
All Dates:Sep 11, 2022 - Sep 12, 2022 September 11th

Celebrating Hispanic Roots

Celebrating Hispanic Roots is an event that takes place to coincide with Hispanic Heritage Month from September 15 - October 15, this year benefitting local nonprofit, Ahivoy. A beautiful six-course dinner will be held at Subterra Kitchen and Cellar in Newberg on Sunday, September 11. The event’s tagline, “Raíces Unidas... A small group of Oregon wineries honoring the roots that bring us together and move us forward” focuses on the cultural and literal vine roots that bring the participants together in celebrating their small but growing coalition in the winemaking industry.

 

Fee: $160

Seven Latinx wine brands wines paired with SubTerra for this limited space dinner

