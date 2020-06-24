|Location:
|Virtual Event
|https://remywines.com/#visit
|503-864-8777
|connect@remywines.com
|http://https://remywines.com/#visit
Celebrate the Rainbow: Gay wine Trivia
The first of two great Pride events.
We're excited to again partner with friend and wine educator Adam Knoerzer in hosting this virtual evening! All net proceeds will be donated to the American Civil Liberties Union because Black Lives Matter! Celebrate inclusion and diversity, support LGBTQ-owned businesses, and give to an organization committed to social justice all while sipping some Remy and playing gay wine trivia. What's not to love?!
Get your Taste the Rainbow 6-pack on our website www.remywines.com. If you join our club, this can be your first release and you'll receive 20% off!
Purchase tickets https://www.burghundy.com/class-event-calendar/2020/6/24/online-pride-event-gay-wine-trivia-fundraiser-with-remy
Fee: $20.00
