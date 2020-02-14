|Location:
|Domaine de Broglie
|Map:
|6475 NE Hilltop Lane, Dayton, Oregon 97114
|Phone:
|503-376-1619
|Email:
|Events@domainedebroglie.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.domainedebroglie.com/en/visit
|All Dates:
Celebrate Love at Domaine de Broglie
February 14 - 16, 2020
11am – 5pm
Tasting Flights: $20 per person | Complimentary for The Academy Members
Confectionery Pairings: $15 per person | $10 per person for The Academy Members
Indulge with us for a special confectionery pairing to accompany your wine flight at Domaine de Broglie on Valentine’s weekend! We have partnered with Moonstruck Chocolate and local purveyors to create a decadent romance between wine and sweets. Reservations are requested to ensure availability. Please contact Events@DomainedeBroglie.com or call 503-376-1619 to reserve your spot. Guests must be 21 years of age or older to purchase and consume alcohol.