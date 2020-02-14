 Calendar Home
Location:Domaine de Broglie
Map:6475 NE Hilltop Lane, Dayton, Oregon 97114
Phone: 503-376-1619
Email:Events@domainedebroglie.com
Website:http://https://www.domainedebroglie.com/en/visit
All Dates:Feb 14, 2020 - Feb 16, 2020

Celebrate Love at Domaine de Broglie

CELEBRATE LOVE AT DOMAINE DE BROGLIE
February 14 - 16, 2020
11am – 5pm
Tasting Flights: $20 per person | Complimentary for The Academy Members
Confectionery Pairings: $15 per person | $10 per person for The Academy Members

Indulge with us for a special confectionery pairing to accompany your wine flight at Domaine de Broglie on Valentine’s weekend! We have partnered with Moonstruck Chocolate and local purveyors to create a decadent romance between wine and sweets. Reservations are requested to ensure availability. Please contact Events@DomainedeBroglie.com or call 503-376-1619 to reserve your spot. Guests must be 21 years of age or older to purchase and consume alcohol.

© 2020 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

