|Location:
|Coeur de Terre Vineyard
|Map:
|21000 SW Eagle Point Rd, McMinnville, OR 97128
|Phone:
|503-883-4111
|Email:
|event@cdtvineyard.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.cdtvineyard.com/events/
|All Dates:
CdT Music Series: Skybound Blue
Skybound Blue! Enough Said! This is the fourth year in a row that our dear friends are performing their local Americana awesomeness at our vineyard, and it is not to be missed! Enjoy this long summer night with a local food truck and great CdT wine. We hope to see you here! We request that you please leave all pets and outside food/drink at home. Thank you.
Skybound Blue! Enough Said! Enjoy the long summer night with live music, food trucks and CdT wine!