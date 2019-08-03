 Calendar Home
Location:Coeur de Terre Vineyard
Map:21000 SW Eagle Point Rd, McMinnville, OR 97128
Phone: 503-883-4111
Email:event@cdtvineyard.com
Website:http://https://www.cdtvineyard.com/events/
All Dates:Aug 3, 2019 5:00 pm - 7:30 pm

CdT Music Series: Skybound Blue

Skybound Blue! Enough Said! This is the fourth year in a row that our dear friends are performing their local Americana awesomeness at our vineyard, and it is not to be missed! Enjoy this long summer night with a local food truck and great CdT wine. We hope to see you here! We request that you please leave all pets and outside food/drink at home. Thank you.

Coeur de Terre Vineyard
