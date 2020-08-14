Carman Ranch Pickup

We are excited to announce that we are the newest pickup location for Carman Ranch! They recently launched a direct-to-consumer program designed to bring pasture-raised meats of the highest quality directly to customers' doors, and local drop sites. Order a Carman Ranch box for pickup at the winery on the weekend of the 14th, and reserve a tasting to enjoy while you're here!



USE CODE: ADELSHEIM15 FOR 15% OFF YOUR FIRST BOX.

Pickup date: Friday, August 14th & Saturday, August 15th from 10am-4pm



How to order: Go to the Carman Ranch website, choose a box, and select Adelsheim Vineyard as your pickup location.



Order by: Midnight on Sunday, August 9th for pickup on August 14th & 15th