Location:Adelsheim
Map:16800 NE Calkins Lane, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 5035383652
Website:http://16800 NE Calkins Lane
All Dates:Aug 14, 2020 - Aug 15, 2020 10am to 4pm

Carman Ranch Pickup

We are excited to announce that we are the newest pickup location for Carman Ranch! They recently launched a direct-to-consumer program designed to bring pasture-raised meats of the highest quality directly to customers' doors, and local drop sites. Order a Carman Ranch box for pickup at the winery on the weekend of the 14th, and reserve a tasting to enjoy while you're here!

USE CODE: ADELSHEIM15 FOR 15% OFF YOUR FIRST BOX.
Pickup date: Friday, August 14th & Saturday, August 15th from 10am-4pm

How to order: Go to the Carman Ranch website, choose a box, and select Adelsheim Vineyard as your pickup location.

Order by: Midnight on Sunday, August 9th for pickup on August 14th & 15th

Adelsheim
Adelsheim 16800 16800 NE Calkins Lane, Newberg, OR 97132
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

