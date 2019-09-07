Carlton Crush Harvest Festival 2019

Now celebrating its eighth year, this full-day celebration in downtown Carlton features a Team Grape Stomp Competition, Live music, car show, Artists' Market, kids activities and more.



Enjoy terrific Festival food from a variety of providers, and (of course!) sample a large selection of fine wines and craft beers from wineries and breweries throughout the area.



There is no admission fee and plenty of free parking throughout downtown Carlton. To consume alcoholic beverages, adults must purchase a Carlton Crush logo glass.