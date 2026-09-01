Carlton Crush Harvest Festival

Celebrate harvest season in the heart of downtown Carlton at the Carlton Crush Harvest Festival. At the center of the day is the always-anticipated Team Grape Stomp Competition, where teams go head-to-head in a spirited (and messy) race for grape-stomping bragging rights. Younger festivalgoers can get in on the fun too with a dedicated Kids’ Grape Stomp. Beyond the stomp, there will be a DJ spinning tunes and local vendors serving food, wine, beer, and spirits. The event is FREE to attend.



Register to be a stomp team, vendor, sponsor, volunteer, and/or charity recipient here: https://www.carltonbusinessassociation.com/carlton-crush