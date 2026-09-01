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Location:Ladd Park (Upper Park)
Map:225 W Grant St, Carlton, Oregon 97111
Phone: 5037308505
Email:carltoncrush123@gmail.com
Website:http://carltonbusinessassociation.com/carlton-crush
All Dates:Sep 12, 2026 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Carlton Crush Harvest Festival

Celebrate harvest season in the heart of downtown Carlton at the Carlton Crush Harvest Festival. At the center of the day is the always-anticipated Team Grape Stomp Competition, where teams go head-to-head in a spirited (and messy) race for grape-stomping bragging rights. Younger festivalgoers can get in on the fun too with a dedicated Kids’ Grape Stomp. Beyond the stomp, there will be a DJ spinning tunes and local vendors serving food, wine, beer, and spirits. The event is FREE to attend.

Register to be a stomp team, vendor, sponsor, volunteer, and/or charity recipient here: https://www.carltonbusinessassociation.com/carlton-crush

Join or watch the team grape stomp competition in downtown Carlton on the 2nd Saturday in September!

Ladd Park (Upper Park)
Ladd Park (Upper Park) 97111 225 W Grant St, Carlton, Oregon 97111
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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