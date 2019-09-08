 Calendar Home
Location:Durant Olive Mill - Event Space
Map:5510 NE Breyman Orchards Road, Dayton, OR 97114
Phone: 5038648502
Email:meg@durantoregon.com
Website:http://5510 NE Breyman Orchards Road
All Dates:Sep 8, 2019 11:00 am - 1:00 pm

Canning Class

Join Sarah Marshall, of Marshall's Haute Sauce in this interactive hands on water-bath canning class. Walk away with the skills you need to start canning your own food. We will discuss supplies, recipes, and go thru the canning process together. You take home your own jar of Carrot Cumin Slaw at the end of the class. Sarah will also demonstrate how to make Carrot Top Pesto.

 

Fee: $25

Join Sarah Marshall in this interactive hands on water-bath canning class.

