Canines Uncorked 2019

The annual Canines Uncorked returns to Tualatin Valley this summer. Take a self-guided tour of 15 wineries in the North Willamette Valley where dogs are among the guests of honor. Purchase a "License to Taste" passport, which includes free wine tastings and hands-on activities for both humans and dogs at each participating winery.



Tickets are $40 in advance (and $50 the day of the event). Designated drivers do not need to purchase tickets.

Fee: $40