|North Willamette Valley
|various locations, Hillsboro, Oregon 97123
|events@oregonhumane.org
|http://https://kazzit.com/event/canines-uncorked-2019.html
Canines Uncorked 2019
The annual Canines Uncorked returns to Tualatin Valley this summer. Take a self-guided tour of 15 wineries in the North Willamette Valley where dogs are among the guests of honor. Purchase a "License to Taste" passport, which includes free wine tastings and hands-on activities for both humans and dogs at each participating winery.
Tickets are $40 in advance (and $50 the day of the event). Designated drivers do not need to purchase tickets.
Fee: $40
