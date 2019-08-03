 Calendar Home
Location:North Willamette Valley
Map:various locations, Hillsboro, Oregon 97123
Email:events@oregonhumane.org
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/canines-uncorked-2019.html
All Dates:Aug 3, 2019 11:00 am - 4:00 pm

Canines Uncorked 2019

The annual Canines Uncorked returns to Tualatin Valley this summer. Take a self-guided tour of 15 wineries in the North Willamette Valley where dogs are among the guests of honor. Purchase a "License to Taste" passport, which includes free wine tastings and hands-on activities for both humans and dogs at each participating winery.

Tickets are $40 in advance (and $50 the day of the event). Designated drivers do not need to purchase tickets.

 

