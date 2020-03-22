Candle Maker: Tureen Jars Trio

Spend a zen-sational evening working with soy-based wax, scented oils, and unique decorative elements to craft custom candles. Our master crafter will guide you and your friends step-by-step through this 2-hour event to make a custom creation perfect for trading, gifting, or treating yourself.



Yaymaker events give you everything you need to get up, get out, and get making! Instruction is provided by a trained host, so no experience is required, and everything you need is supplied. Show up early to grab drinks & a bite to eat–and give your week something to shout about.



No Outside Food or Beverage

21 and Up Event

No pets

Fee: $45