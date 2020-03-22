 Calendar Home
Location:Oak Knoll Winery
Map:29700 Southwest Burkhalter Road, Hillsboro, Oregon 97123
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/candle%20maker:%20tureen%20jars%20trio.html
All Dates:Mar 22, 2020 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Candle Maker: Tureen Jars Trio

Spend a zen-sational evening working with soy-based wax, scented oils, and unique decorative elements to craft custom candles. Our master crafter will guide you and your friends step-by-step through this 2-hour event to make a custom creation perfect for trading, gifting, or treating yourself.

Yaymaker events give you everything you need to get up, get out, and get making! Instruction is provided by a trained host, so no experience is required, and everything you need is supplied. Show up early to grab drinks & a bite to eat–and give your week something to shout about.

No Outside Food or Beverage
21 and Up Event
No pets

 

Fee: $45

Oak Knoll Winery
