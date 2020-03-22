|Location:
|Oak Knoll Winery
|Map:
|29700 Southwest Burkhalter Road, Hillsboro, Oregon 97123
|Website:
|http://https://kazzit.com/event/candle%20maker:%20tureen%20jars%20trio.html
|All Dates:
Candle Maker: Tureen Jars Trio
Spend a zen-sational evening working with soy-based wax, scented oils, and unique decorative elements to craft custom candles. Our master crafter will guide you and your friends step-by-step through this 2-hour event to make a custom creation perfect for trading, gifting, or treating yourself.
Yaymaker events give you everything you need to get up, get out, and get making! Instruction is provided by a trained host, so no experience is required, and everything you need is supplied. Show up early to grab drinks & a bite to eat–and give your week something to shout about.
No Outside Food or Beverage
21 and Up Event
No pets
Fee: $45
Spend a zen-sational evening working with soy-based wax, scented oils, and unique decorative element