Burgers and Blues

Every Friday night from June to October, Pfeiffer Winery will showcase one of the area’s top Blues and R&B bands, while a local burger vendor dishes up delicious burgers and sides. New this year; Bonus nights! Featuring an expanded and rotating menu. Bring your friends, your appetite, and enjoy some fine wines while dancing the evening away. It’s a great way to start any weekend! Admission is free. Food and wine available for purchase. Please, no outside food or alcohol during this event.