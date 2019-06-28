 Calendar Home
Location:Pfeiffer Winery
Map:25040 Jaeg Rd, Junction City, OR 97448
Phone: 5419982828
Email:wineclub@pfeifferwinery.com
Website:http://www.pfeifferwinery.com/burgers-blues-2019
All Dates:Jun 28, 2019 - Oct 25, 2019 Every Friday from 6-9 PM

Burgers and Blues

Every Friday night from June to October, Pfeiffer Winery will showcase one of the area’s top Blues and R&B bands, while a local burger vendor dishes up delicious burgers and sides. New this year; Bonus nights! Featuring an expanded and rotating menu. Bring your friends, your appetite, and enjoy some fine wines while dancing the evening away. It’s a great way to start any weekend! Admission is free. Food and wine available for purchase. Please, no outside food or alcohol during this event.

 

Live music, delicious food, fantastic wine. Friday nights from 6-9 at Pfeiffer Winery!

Pfeiffer Winery
Pfeiffer Winery 25040 25040 Jaeg Rd, Junction City, OR 97448
June (2019)
« May
July »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2019 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable