|Location:
|Pfeiffer Winery
|Map:
|25040 Jaeg Rd, Junction City, OR 97448
|Phone:
|5419982828
|Email:
|wineclub@pfeifferwinery.com
|Website:
|http://www.pfeifferwinery.com/burgers-blues-2019
|All Dates:
Burgers and Blues
Every Friday night from June to October, Pfeiffer Winery will showcase one of the area’s top Blues and R&B bands, while a local burger vendor dishes up delicious burgers and sides. New this year; Bonus nights! Featuring an expanded and rotating menu. Bring your friends, your appetite, and enjoy some fine wines while dancing the evening away. It’s a great way to start any weekend! Admission is free. Food and wine available for purchase. Please, no outside food or alcohol during this event.
Live music, delicious food, fantastic wine. Friday nights from 6-9 at Pfeiffer Winery!