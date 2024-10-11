Build a Charcuterie Board

Join us in learning how to create your own Charcuterie Board!



Nai Zhao of Charcuterie Me will be walking you through cheese cutting technique, salami rose/cured meat folding techniques, and assembling everything onto a palm leaf platter (9 inch square tray).



Class ($92) includes all instructions and supplies to build your board + a glass of wine, sangria, beer or non-alcoholic beverage. Gluten Free or Vegan Options are available for $97. Advance Tickets are required.



Additional wine + small plates are available for purchase. All class attendees will also get 10% off of bottles purchased to take home.

Fee: $92