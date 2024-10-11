 Calendar Home
Location:Hip Chicks do Wine
Map:4510 SE 23rd Avenue, Portland, OR 97202
Phone: 503-234-3790
Email:winegoddess@hipchicksdowine.com
Website:https://www.hipchicksdowine.com/new-events
All Dates:Oct 11, 2024 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Build a Charcuterie Board

Join us in learning how to create your own Charcuterie Board!

Nai Zhao of Charcuterie Me will be walking you through cheese cutting technique, salami rose/cured meat folding techniques, and assembling everything onto a palm leaf platter (9 inch square tray).

Class ($92) includes all instructions and supplies to build your board + a glass of wine, sangria, beer or non-alcoholic beverage. Gluten Free or Vegan Options are available for $97. Advance Tickets are required.

Additional wine + small plates are available for purchase. All class attendees will also get 10% off of bottles purchased to take home.

 

Fee: $92

