Location:Reustle Vineyard
Map:960 Cal Henry Rd, Roseburg, Oregon 97471
Phone: 5414596060
Email:wine@reustlevineyards.com
Website:http://www.reustlevineyards.com
All Dates:Aug 8, 2020 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Bubbles and Lobster

Addies Sparkles and Lobster...what a perfect pairing!!! We are flying in 2 - 2.5 pound Maine Lobsters to pair with Addies Sparkles for this special dinner in the Reustle Amphitheater. Each guest will receive a whopping 2 - 2.5 pound Maine Lobster and the dinner fixings. Each couple will also receive a bottle of Addies Sparkles. The evening will be made complete with live music performed by the Oregon Mozart Players. At only $115 per person this event will sell out quickly.
Limited seating so RSVP quickly by calling (541) 459-6060 or emailing wine@reustlevineyards.com today!

*Please note our tasting room will be CLOSED on August 8th so we can prepare for the Bubbles and Lobster.
The gates will OPEN for the event at 5:30PM.

Fee: $115

Wine & Food; Wine & Entertainment

Reustle Vineyard
Reustle Vineyard 97471 960 Cal Henry Rd, Roseburg, Oregon 97471
