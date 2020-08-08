Bubbles and Lobster

Addies Sparkles and Lobster...what a perfect pairing!!! We are flying in 2 - 2.5 pound Maine Lobsters to pair with Addies Sparkles for this special dinner in the Reustle Amphitheater. Each guest will receive a whopping 2 - 2.5 pound Maine Lobster and the dinner fixings. Each couple will also receive a bottle of Addies Sparkles. The evening will be made complete with live music performed by the Oregon Mozart Players. At only $115 per person this event will sell out quickly.

Limited seating so RSVP quickly by calling (541) 459-6060 or emailing wine@reustlevineyards.com today!



*Please note our tasting room will be CLOSED on August 8th so we can prepare for the Bubbles and Lobster.

The gates will OPEN for the event at 5:30PM.

Fee: $115.00