|Location:
|Reustle - Prayer Rock Vineyards
|Map:
|960 Cal Henry Rd, Roseburg, OR 97471
|Phone:
|5414596060
|Email:
|wine@reustlevineyards.com
|Website:
|http://www.reustlevineyards.com
|All Dates:
Bubbles and Lobster
Addies Sparkles and Lobster...what a perfect pairing!!! We are flying in 2 - 2.5 pound Maine Lobsters to pair with Addies Sparkles for this special dinner in the Reustle Amphitheater. Each guest will receive a whopping 2 - 2.5 pound Maine Lobster and the dinner fixings. Each couple will also receive a bottle of Addies Sparkles. The evening will be made complete with live music performed by the Oregon Mozart Players. At only $115 per person this event will sell out quickly.
Limited seating so RSVP quickly by calling (541) 459-6060 or emailing wine@reustlevineyards.com today!
*Please note our tasting room will be CLOSED on August 8th so we can prepare for the Bubbles and Lobster.
The gates will OPEN for the event at 5:30PM.
Fee: $115.00