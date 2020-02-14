|Location:
|ROCO Winery
|Map:
|13260 NE Red Hills Rd., Newberg, OR 97132
|Phone:
|(503)538-7625
|Email:
|kelly@rocowinery.com
|Website:
|http://www.rocowinery.com
|All Dates:
Bubble Love - A Vertical Tasting of RMS Sparkling
Enjoy a seated tasting featuring 2014 (from our library), 2015 and 2016 RMS Brut along with 2016 RMS Brut Rosé. Each flight will be accompanied by a “Savory, Salty and Sweet” trio of appetizers.
Complimentary for Diamond Club members / $20 for all other members
$35 non-members and member guests.
Each flight refundable with a 6 bottle purchase.
Reservations required. 20 reservations/seatings available on an hourly basis. Place your reservation with kelly@rocowinery.com
Fee: $35
A vertical tasting of RMS Sparkling Wine.