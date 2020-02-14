Bubble Love - A Vertical Tasting of RMS Sparkling

Enjoy a seated tasting featuring 2014 (from our library), 2015 and 2016 RMS Brut along with 2016 RMS Brut Rosé. Each flight will be accompanied by a “Savory, Salty and Sweet” trio of appetizers.



Complimentary for Diamond Club members / $20 for all other members



$35 non-members and member guests.



Each flight refundable with a 6 bottle purchase.



Reservations required. 20 reservations/seatings available on an hourly basis. Place your reservation with kelly@rocowinery.com

Fee: $35