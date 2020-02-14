 Calendar Home
Location:ROCO Winery
Map:13260 NE Red Hills Rd., Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: (503)538-7625
Email:kelly@rocowinery.com
Website:http://www.rocowinery.com
All Dates:Feb 14, 2020 - Feb 15, 2020 Friday and Saturday 11-5

Bubble Love - A Vertical Tasting of RMS Sparkling

Friday and Saturday February 14 & 15, 11-5.

Enjoy a seated tasting featuring 2014 (from our library), 2015 and 2016 RMS Brut along with 2016 RMS Brut Rosé. Each flight will be accompanied by a “Savory, Salty and Sweet” trio of appetizers.

Complimentary for Diamond Club members / $20 for all other members

$35 non-members and member guests.

Each flight refundable with a 6 bottle purchase.

Reservations required. 20 reservations/seatings available on an hourly basis. Place your reservation with kelly@rocowinery.com

 

Fee: $35

A vertical tasting of RMS Sparkling Wine paired with appetizers

