Location:Brooks Winery
Map:21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, Oregon 97101
Phone: 5034351278
Email:info@brookswinery.com
Website:http://https://www.brookswine.com/event/brooks-brunchjul-25/
All Dates:Jul 25, 2020 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Brunch at Brooks

Our brunch menu will feature Chef Norma’s famous chicken and waffles and other delicious brunch dishes!

Please note that reservations are REQUIRED.

Join us for Brooks' inaugural all-day Saturday brunch!

