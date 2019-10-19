Brooks Wine Master Class

Join us at the Chehalem Cultural Center in Newberg for this Brooks University Master Class with special guest Patrick Comiskey from Wine and Spirits Magazine. This master class will cover two different topics and feature content to suit all palates:



How Are Wines Scored?



Patrick is the wine critic for Oregon, and other regions, for Wine and Spirits Magazine. Patrick will take us behind the scenes of the wine reviewing process, including how wines are scored and how the Top 100 Wineries of the Year are selected.



How is Climate Change Affecting Wine?



Let’s dive into 6 vintages of Pinot Noir and Riesling to gain an understanding of how temperatures impact the resulting wines. We will geek out with data too! Patrick will share other examples of climate change and wines from other regions.



There will be food and wine available. Food provided by Crown Paella.

Patrick will be signing copies of his award-winning book American Rhône (sold separately).



BIO:

Patrick Comiskey is a Senior Correspondent for Wine & Spirits Magazine, where he serves as chief critic for all American wines not from California, and regularly contributes feature articles on California, Oregon and Washington wine, winegrowing, and wine culture. He has been a regular contributor of articles on wine and restaurant culture for the Los Angeles Times, where he served as the chief wine writer for the newspaper for more than a decade. His work has appeared in the San Francisco Chronicle, Food and Wine, Bon Appetit, Decanter, Lucky Peach, Zester Daily, and the Robb Report. He lives in Los Angeles, where he is an instructor on the wine business at UCLA. His book American Rhône: How Maverick Winemakers Changed the Way Americans Drink was published in October, 2016. In 2017, the book was shortlisted for both the Andre Simon Book Awards and the Louis Roederer Wine Book Awards; it won the Gourmand Prize for Best New World Wine Book.

Fee: $75