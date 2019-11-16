 Calendar Home
Location:Brooks Winery
Map:21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, OR 97101
Phone: 503.435.1278
Email:info@brookswine.com
Website:http://https://www.brookswine.com/event/holiday-market/
All Dates:Nov 16, 2019 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Brooks Holiday Market

Join Brooks Winery for their 3rd annual Holiday Market on Saturday, November 16th! Come support local makers and pick up a gift for everyone on your holiday shopping list. Enjoy Brooks wines by the glass alongside special holiday market bites. Brooks will also have a selection of gift packs and accessories available for purchase. See you there!

When: November 16, 2019 at 11:00 am – 5:00 pm
Where: Brooks Winery, 21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, OR 97101
Cost: Free

The growing list of vendors participating this year includes:
Earthwell
Mountain Mels
New Thread Designs
pFriem
Red Ridge Farms
Sawdust Fabrication
Wildwood Needle + Craft

For more information please visit: https://www.brookswine.com/event/holiday-market/

Join Brooks Winery for their 3rd annual Holiday Market on Saturday, November 16th!

Brooks Winery
Brooks Winery 21101 21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, OR 97101
November (2019)
« October
December »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2019 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable