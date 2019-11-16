|Location:
|Brooks Winery
|Map:
|21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, OR 97101
|Phone:
|503.435.1278
|Email:
|info@brookswine.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.brookswine.com/event/holiday-market/
|All Dates:
Brooks Holiday Market
Join Brooks Winery for their 3rd annual Holiday Market on Saturday, November 16th! Come support local makers and pick up a gift for everyone on your holiday shopping list. Enjoy Brooks wines by the glass alongside special holiday market bites. Brooks will also have a selection of gift packs and accessories available for purchase. See you there!
When: November 16, 2019 at 11:00 am – 5:00 pm
Where: Brooks Winery, 21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, OR 97101
Cost: Free
The growing list of vendors participating this year includes:
Earthwell
Mountain Mels
New Thread Designs
pFriem
Red Ridge Farms
Sawdust Fabrication
Wildwood Needle + Craft
For more information please visit: https://www.brookswine.com/event/holiday-market/
Join Brooks Winery for their 3rd annual Holiday Market on Saturday, November 16th!