Brooks Holiday Market

Join Brooks Winery for their 3rd annual Holiday Market on Saturday, November 16th! Come support local makers and pick up a gift for everyone on your holiday shopping list. Enjoy Brooks wines by the glass alongside special holiday market bites. Brooks will also have a selection of gift packs and accessories available for purchase. See you there!



When: November 16, 2019 at 11:00 am – 5:00 pm

Where: Brooks Winery, 21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, OR 97101

Cost: Free



The growing list of vendors participating this year includes:

Earthwell

Mountain Mels

New Thread Designs

pFriem

Red Ridge Farms

Sawdust Fabrication

Wildwood Needle + Craft



For more information please visit: https://www.brookswine.com/event/holiday-market/