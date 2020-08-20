BROOKS COOKING CLASS – HOW TO MAKE PIZZA

Have you ever wanted a shot at making pizza in a wood-fired pizza oven? Look no further than Chef Norma’s July cooking class on how to make pizza!



Learn how to prepare pizza, eat pizza and how to pair wine with pizza (this class includes a glass of white wine and a glass of red wine).



We will also send you home with the recipe so you can share this experience with friends and family.



This class is appropriate for both experienced and new cooks.

Fee: $75