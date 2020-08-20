 Calendar Home
Location:Brooks Winery
Map:21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, Oregon 97101
Phone: 5034351278
Email:info@brookswinery.com
Website:http://https://www.brookswine.com/event/cooking-class-how-to-make-pizza-aug-20/
All Dates:Aug 20, 2020 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

BROOKS COOKING CLASS – HOW TO MAKE PIZZA

Have you ever wanted a shot at making pizza in a wood-fired pizza oven? Look no further than Chef Norma’s July cooking class on how to make pizza!

Learn how to prepare pizza, eat pizza and how to pair wine with pizza (this class includes a glass of white wine and a glass of red wine).

We will also send you home with the recipe so you can share this experience with friends and family.

This class is appropriate for both experienced and new cooks.

Fee: $75

Join us at Brooks to learn how to make pizza!

Brooks Winery
Brooks Winery 21101 21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, Oregon 97101
August (2020)
« July
September »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31          


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Archives  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2020 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable