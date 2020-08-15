|Location:
|Brooks Winery
|Map:
|21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, Oregon 97101
|Phone:
|5034351278
|Email:
|info@brookswinery.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.brookswine.com/event/brooks-concert-series-hushfire/
|All Dates:
BROOKS CONCERT SERIES – HUSHFIRE
Join us this summer for Brooks' EPIC new concert series! From 6 pm-8 pm, enjoy music from our outdoor stage (doors open at 5:30 pm). Tickets are only $10! Please note that tables will be spaced appropriately for social distancing.
Hawaii Five-0-Three food truck will be onsite and wines by the glass and bottle will be available for purchase. Please note this is a 21+ event.
Hushfire is a vocal-based acoustic trio from Portland Oregon featuring Heather Schrock on lead vocals, Hannah Skinner on Violin and Matt Krein on Guitar. Specializing in lush 3-part harmonies, Hushfire plays folk and Americana spanning from the 1800s to today.
Let's rock!
Fee: $10
