BROOKS CONCERT SERIES – HUSHFIRE

Join us this summer for Brooks' EPIC new concert series! From 6 pm-8 pm, enjoy music from our outdoor stage (doors open at 5:30 pm). Tickets are only $10! Please note that tables will be spaced appropriately for social distancing.



Hawaii Five-0-Three food truck will be onsite and wines by the glass and bottle will be available for purchase. Please note this is a 21+ event.



Hushfire is a vocal-based acoustic trio from Portland Oregon featuring Heather Schrock on lead vocals, Hannah Skinner on Violin and Matt Krein on Guitar. Specializing in lush 3-part harmonies, Hushfire plays folk and Americana spanning from the 1800s to today.



Let's rock!

Fee: $10