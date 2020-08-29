|Location:
|Brooks Winery
|Map:
|21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, Oregon 97101
|Phone:
|5034351278
|Email:
|info@brookswinery.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.brookswine.com/event/brooks-concert-series-dante-zapata/
|All Dates:
BROOKS CONCERT SERIES – DANTE ZAPATA
Join us this summer for Brooks' EPIC new concert series! From 6 pm-8 pm, enjoy music from our outdoor stage (doors open at 5:30 pm). Tickets are only $10!
Please note that tables will be spaced appropriately for social distancing.
Hawaii Five-0-Three food truck will be onsite and wines by the glass and bottle will be available for purchase. Please note this is a 21+ event.
Dante has been playing and performing since childhood. He was born and raised in McMinnville, OR, the heart of pinot noir country. Dante now resides in the ever-growing city of Portland, OR. He is first and foremost a soul musician, but he's also known for playing anything from blues to gospel to folk.
Let's rock!
Fee: $10
