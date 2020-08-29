BROOKS CONCERT SERIES – DANTE ZAPATA

Join us this summer for Brooks' EPIC new concert series! From 6 pm-8 pm, enjoy music from our outdoor stage (doors open at 5:30 pm). Tickets are only $10!



Please note that tables will be spaced appropriately for social distancing.



Hawaii Five-0-Three food truck will be onsite and wines by the glass and bottle will be available for purchase. Please note this is a 21+ event.



Dante has been playing and performing since childhood. He was born and raised in McMinnville, OR, the heart of pinot noir country. Dante now resides in the ever-growing city of Portland, OR. He is first and foremost a soul musician, but he's also known for playing anything from blues to gospel to folk.



Let's rock!

Fee: $10