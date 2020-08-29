 Calendar Home
Location:Brooks Winery
Map:21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, Oregon 97101
Phone: 5034351278
Email:info@brookswinery.com
Website:http://https://www.brookswine.com/event/brooks-concert-series-dante-zapata/
All Dates:Aug 29, 2020 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm

BROOKS CONCERT SERIES – DANTE ZAPATA

Join us this summer for Brooks' EPIC new concert series! From 6 pm-8 pm, enjoy music from our outdoor stage (doors open at 5:30 pm). Tickets are only $10!

Please note that tables will be spaced appropriately for social distancing.

Hawaii Five-0-Three food truck will be onsite and wines by the glass and bottle will be available for purchase. Please note this is a 21+ event.

Dante has been playing and performing since childhood. He was born and raised in McMinnville, OR, the heart of pinot noir country. Dante now resides in the ever-growing city of Portland, OR. He is first and foremost a soul musician, but he's also known for playing anything from blues to gospel to folk.

Let's rock!

Fee: $10

