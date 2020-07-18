Brooks Concert Series - Aaron Barnhart

From 6pm-8pm, enjoy music from our outdoor stage (doors open at 5:30pm). Tickets are only $10!



Please note that tables will be spaced appropriately for social distancing.



Hawaii Five-0-Three food truck will be onsite and wines by the glass and bottle will be available for purchase. Please note this is a 21+ event.



We are kicking off our concert series with former Universal Music Group recording artist, Aaron Barnhart! Aaron is a singer-songwriter with a rock and roll flair. Enjoy original music as well as classic covers from his band.



Let's rock!

Fee: $10