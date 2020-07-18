 Calendar Home
Location:Brooks Winery
Map:21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, Oregon 97101
Phone: 5034351278
Email:info@brookswinery.com
Website:http://https://www.brookswine.com/event/brooks-concert-series-aaron-barnhart-jul-18/
All Dates:Jul 18, 2020 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm

Brooks Concert Series - Aaron Barnhart

From 6pm-8pm, enjoy music from our outdoor stage (doors open at 5:30pm). Tickets are only $10!

Please note that tables will be spaced appropriately for social distancing.

Hawaii Five-0-Three food truck will be onsite and wines by the glass and bottle will be available for purchase. Please note this is a 21+ event.

We are kicking off our concert series with former Universal Music Group recording artist, Aaron Barnhart! Aaron is a singer-songwriter with a rock and roll flair. Enjoy original music as well as classic covers from his band.

Let's rock!

Fee: $10

Join us this summer for Brooks' EPIC new concert series!

Brooks Winery
Brooks Winery 21101 21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, Oregon 97101
July (2020)
« June
August »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Archives  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2020 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable