|Location:
|Brooks Winery
|Map:
|21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, Oregon 97101
|Phone:
|5034351278
|Email:
|info@brookswinery.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.brookswine.com/event/brooks-concert-series-aaron-barnhart-jul-18/
|All Dates:
Brooks Concert Series - Aaron Barnhart
From 6pm-8pm, enjoy music from our outdoor stage (doors open at 5:30pm). Tickets are only $10!
Please note that tables will be spaced appropriately for social distancing.
Hawaii Five-0-Three food truck will be onsite and wines by the glass and bottle will be available for purchase. Please note this is a 21+ event.
We are kicking off our concert series with former Universal Music Group recording artist, Aaron Barnhart! Aaron is a singer-songwriter with a rock and roll flair. Enjoy original music as well as classic covers from his band.
Let's rock!
Fee: $10
Join us this summer for Brooks' EPIC new concert series!