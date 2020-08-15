|Location:
|Brooks Winery
|Map:
|21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, Oregon 97101
|Phone:
|5034351278
|Email:
|info@brookswinery.com
|Website:
|http://21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln
|All Dates:
BROOKS BRUNCH
Join us for an all-day Saturday brunch at Brooks!
Our brunch menu will feature Chef Norma’s famous chicken and waffles and other delicious brunch dishes!
Please note that reservations are REQUIRED. Brunch will be available during all time slots on August 15th.
Join us for an all-day Saturday brunch at Brooks!