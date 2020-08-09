 Calendar Home
Location:Brooks Winery
Map:21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, Oregon 97101
Phone: 5034351278
Email:info@brookswinery.com
Website:http://21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln
All Dates:Aug 9, 2020

BROOKS BACKYARD BBQ

We’re firing up the grill for our first-ever backyard BBQ at Brooks!

Join us for this special all-day menu of BBQ (offered from 11 am to 5 pm).

Please note that reservations are REQUIRED. BBQ will be available during all time slots on August 9th.

https://www.brookswine.com/event/brooks-backyard-bbq/

Brooks Winery
Brooks Winery 21101 21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, Oregon 97101
