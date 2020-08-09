|Location:
|Brooks Winery
|Map:
|21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, Oregon 97101
|Phone:
|5034351278
|Email:
|info@brookswinery.com
|Website:
|http://21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln
|All Dates:
BROOKS BACKYARD BBQ
We’re firing up the grill for our first-ever backyard BBQ at Brooks!
Join us for this special all-day menu of BBQ (offered from 11 am to 5 pm).
Please note that reservations are REQUIRED. BBQ will be available during all time slots on August 9th.
We’re firing up the grill for our first ever backyard BBQ at Brooks!