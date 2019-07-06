Brooks 201 Class: Rosé

Rosé is having a moment right now and why shouldn’t it? It’s so refreshing, gulpable, and affordable! But there’s a lot of Rosé produced in this world and there are a few different ways of making it. First we’ll learn about how Rosé is made, then we’ll introduce you to the major regions of production, before we dive into the best part….a comparative tasting. After which you can stay and share a bottle of Rosé on our deck because an hour and half won’t cut it. Rosé All Day!

Fee: $35